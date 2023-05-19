Bengals Schedule 2023: Ranking every quarterback Cincinnati will play
By Eric Bruns
2. Trevor Lawrence (Jaguars) - Week 13
Out of everything on this list, this may cause the biggest uproar. Ranking Trevor Lawrence over Josh Allen might have people majorly disagreeing with me, however, before you rage quit this article, really think about both of these quarterbacks. They are on two different trajectories at this moment.
The 2021 Jaguars were a complete joke. Urban Meyer may go down as the worst head coach in NFL history. Lawrence had his moments but he looked like a rookie, being saddled with a terrible coach didn’t help things.
Doug Pederson was the perfect hire in Jacksonville. He helped make Carson Wentz a top-tier quarterback in Philadelphia and won the Super Bowl with a backup. He’s was a great fit for a young quarterback like Lawrence.
It worked because Lawrence threw for over 4,000 yards but his touchdown to interception ratio is what is really impressive. In 2021, he was 12-17, but last year he threw 25 touchdowns and only eight interceptions. If Lawrence is going to continue to make strides, then his ceiling is unlimited. Where Allen’s trajectory is going down, Lawrence’s is skyrocketing upwards.
1. Patrick Mahomes (Chiefs) - Week 17
There should be zero surprises here. Mahomes is the gold standard at quarterback. If given the chance, nearly all 32 NFL teams would take Mahomes over their current quarterback if that was an option. Possibly the only team to say no would be the Bengals.
He is not only the best quarterback in the league currently, but he’s been the best for a few years now. He is the type of player that no matter how much the Chiefs are down by, you never feel like the Chiefs are ever out of the game.
He’s a once-in-a-generation type of player and we are lucky that we get to witness. Not only that but we get to go from the Tom Brady era directly into the Patrick Mahomes era. That Brady vs Peyton Manning era seemed like it would never be repeated again.
Now, we have Mahomes vs Burrow. NFL fans are lucky enough to witness another 10-year battle between two phenomenal quarterbacks. Every year this will be the Bengals' toughest battle and possibly the Chiefs' toughest battle as well.
What do you think? Did I have someone too high or too low?