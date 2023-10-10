Bengals vs. Seahawks Time, Location, Streaming, Odds & More: Everything you need to know
Can the Bengals get back to .500?
The Cincinnati Bengals got back in the win column and the real Joe Burrow might be back just in time to save the Stripes' season, which was on the ropes entering Week 5. With a win over the Cardinals, the Bengals moved to 2-3 and can get to 3-3 this weekend if they can take care of business against the Seattle Seahawks.
This game might be at home but make no mistake about it -- This will be a tough game.
The Seahawks are 3-1 and are coming off a Monday night win over the Giants (they had a bye in Week 5) where they sacked Daniel Jones 10 times. Yes, the Giants o-line is bad but the point is that the Seahawks pass rush can get to the quarterback so the Bengals offensive line better bring their A-game for this one.
Bengals vs. Seahawks game time
This game kicks off at 1:00 EST.
Bengals vs. Seahawks location
The Bengals return home to Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio for this game against the Seahawks.
Bengals vs. Seahawks odds
FanDuel has the Bengals as 2.5-point favorites with a moneyline of -162 and the Seahawks' moneyline is +136. The over/under is 46.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
How to watch or stream Bengals vs. Seahawks
This game will air on CBS and can be streamed on FuboTV, YouTube TV, or on mobile on NFL+.
Series history for Bengals vs. Seahawks
The Bengals narrowly lead this series with an 11-10 record so they can either make it a two-game lead or the Seahawks can tie the series with a win. Seattle won the last match-up with a 21-20 victory but the Bengals have won three of the last five.
Weather forecast for Bengals vs. Seahawks
We're nearly a week out but as of this writing, The Weather Channel forecast says that the high on Sunday, October 15 will be 58 degrees with mostly cloudy skies with winds between 10 and 15 MPH.