Bengals' selection listed as best pick in first round of 2024 NFL Draft
The Cincinnati Bengals nailed the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. At least according to Trevor Sikkema of Pro Football Focus, who recently listed offensive tackle Amarius Mims as the best pick of the opening round. Cincinnati selected Mims with the No. 18 overall pick in the draft, and while he lacks experience, he has some serious potential.
From Sikkema:
"Mims is a fantastic athlete for his size but struggled with injuries at Georgia. Regardless, he allowed just six quarterback pressures across 402 career pass-blocking snaps and should start very soon, as Trent Brown is only a short-term solution for the team at right tackle.
"Mims is not a polished prospect — he is a level below former teammate and first-round pick Broderick Jones — but he brings sky-high potential."
The selection of Mims came at a major position of need for Cincinnati, and if Mims can live up to his potential, the pick will prove to be a home run for the Bengals.
What Mims brings to the Bengals, in his own words
Late last year, Mims explained what the team that ultimately drafted him would be getting, and he described a motivated player eager to learn, and most importantly, a winner.
"I feel like they'll be getting someone who is willing to learn and take coaching from older guys who've been there before me, someone who is ready to work and a winner," Mims said. "I've been around winners since I got to Georgia. There's no need to stop now.
"I love being around a locker room full of guys who have love for each other. A bunch of guys rallying around one common cause -- and that's to win."
If Mims begins the season as a starter for the Bengals will likely depend on how quickly he becomes comfortable with Cincinnati's system. As soon as he does, the rookie should be expected to see some major minutes.