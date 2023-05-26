Bengals snubbed big-time in wide receiver rankings
The Cincinnati Bengals boast the best wide receiver trio in the NFL, at least to most people. With Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and Tyler Boyd as their starting three receivers, it's hard to find another unit in the league that matches up to this one, let alone is considered as better.
Brendan Danaher of NFL Spin Zone, however, disagrees. In his rankings of the top-five receiver groups, he has the Bengals at No. 2 and not in the top spot. Danaher put the Dolphins at No. 1, the Bengals at No. 2, the Eagles at No. 3, the Seahawks at No. 4, and the Chargers rounding it out at No. 5.
"The Bengals wide receiver group as a whole is elite and the difference between the Bengals and the team that came in first on this year’s list is razor-thin. The Bengals could arguably maintain the #1 position two years in a row. When it comes to potential and ceiling vs floor you’ll have to read on and understand why we have a new #1 this season."- Brendan Danaher
While the Dolphins have Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle as their No. 1 and No. 2 options on the depth chart, their WR3, Cedrick Wilson Jr., isn't as talented as Boyd is for the Bengals. Boyd could be a WR1 on several teams. Danaher even notes that Wilson had "minimal production" in 2022.
Dolphins get the nod at best WR room over Bengals
"The Dolphins have explosive and dynamic firepower in the receiving room, just how McDaniel likes it. Hill can carry a receiving corps on his own but with Waddle, Wilson Jr, Berrios, AND Anderson the sky is the limit for this speedy group. The mere potential of this unit combined with the fact that they led the league in yards per completion (13.0) and completions of 40+ yards, makes them the best in the league."- Brendan Danaher
Maybe what puts the Dolphins over the Bengals in this scenario is that Chosen Anderson is considered to be a better fourth option than Trenton Irwin is. Bengals fans would disagree, as Irwin came through when needed in 2022. We haven't seen Anderson do anything for the Dolphins yet and last year he had 50 more yards than Irwin but three fewer touchdowns, according to Pro Football Reference.
Everyone's entitled to their own opinion and it's not as though the Dolphins WR room is bad by any means. The Cincinnati Bengals, however, seem like the easy choice to put at No. 1. That's clearly not the consensus everywhere.