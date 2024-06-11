Bengals star lands in top 10 in NFL total merchandise sales

NEWS: 10 highest #NFL player merch sold last season, per @NFLPA



1) Jalen Hurts

2) Jason Kelce

3) Patrick Mahomes

4) Travis Kelce

5) Christian McCaffrey

6) Aaron Rodgers

7) Joe Burrow

8) Brock Purdy

9) Micah Parsons

10) Justin Jefferson



TOP 2 ARE #EAGLES PLAYERS. 3 & 4 #CHIEFS pic.twitter.com/fXXan2kt48