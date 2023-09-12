Every Bengals Fan Needs This Amazing Starter Jacket
The Cincinnati Bengals are kicking off their 2023 season with Super Bowl aspirations and Bengals fans can't wait for what this season has in store. Ever since Joe Burrow came to town, the Bengals have been a much different team than they had been for decades.
No more are the Bengals a team that can't get it done in the playoffs. Since Burrow took over at quarterback, the Cincinnati Bengals have been to two AFC Championship Games and represented the AFC in the Super Bowl once. They might not have the Super Bowl title yet but it feels closer than ever and for Bengals fans, that's really freaking exciting.
While we're still in the warmer months right now, by the end of the season when the Bengals are hopefully vying for their first Lombardi Trophy, it'll be much colder outside.
That's when this new Starter jacket from Homage will come in handy.
This unique Homage Starter Jacket will have people turning their heads
Not only will it keep you plenty warm for the cold-weather Bengals games (especially in that hopeful AFC Championship Game being played at Paycor Stadium) but it's a nice throwback jacket that looks super sleek.
The jackets come in two different colors -- black or white -- but both feature orange and black tiger stripes under the arms. Both jackets also have "BENGALS" written in orange font on the upper right crest on the front.
Every Bengals fan will want to make sure that they can rep their team in style when the cooler months arrive and this Starter jacket is the perfect way to do so.