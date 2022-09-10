Bengals vs Steelers best bet to make for NFL Week 1 Game
It's finally here, folks -- The start of the 2022 regular season!
The last time we saw the Cincinnati Bengals in a game that counted, they were walking off the field after getting defeated by the Los Angeles Rams in the Super Bowl. It was a magical season and while the Bengals didn't have one more win in them, the start of the 2022 season marks a fresh start and clean slate for the stripes.
Their first opponent of the season will be the hated Pittsburgh Steelers, who are entering year one of the post-Ben Roethlisberger era. Mitch Trubisky gets the nod to start and while Trubisky won't strike fear into anyone, the Steelers defense is still top-notch and they're still led by one of the best coaches in the league in Mike Tomlin.
As for the betting aspect of this game, it's hard not to look at the Ja'Marr Chase anytime scoring prop and not be tempted by that. WynnBET has him as +120 to find the end zone at any time.
Anytime Scorer - Ja'Marr Chase (+120)
In his two games against Pittsburgh last year, Chase found the end zone twice, both of those coming in the Week 3 matchup that took place in Pittsburgh. Even with Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd competing for targets, Chase still managed to find the end zone twice in that game and he's clearly Joe Burrow's go-to guy.
Placing $100 on Chase to score anytime during the game would net you $120 if the former No. 5 overall pick is able to find pay dirt. He's the top weapon in a stacked Bengals offense and there were few games last year where he wasn't a major factor so it feels probable that he'll pack a major punch in the first game of the season.
It's hard to bet against Chase scoring a touchdown and that makes this the best bet of the Bengals vs. Steelers matchup on Sunday afternoon.