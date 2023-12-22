Bengals vs Steelers: Breaking down the announcers for Week 16
Who is on the call for this AFC North showdown?
The Cincinnati Bengals hit the road for a date with the Pittsburgh Steelers. If it feels like these two teams played not too long ago, it's because they did with the Steelers winning 16-10 in Cincinnati in Week 12.
That was Jake Browning's first NFL start and it did not go well. Since then, however, Browning has been terrific, throwing seven touchdowns to just three interceptions. The Steelers would love to have Browning quarterbacking their offense, as they're now trying to right the ship with their third different quarterback.
Now it's worth noting that if Kenny Pickett were healthy, he'd be the guy for Pittsburgh. He's not though and that's why the Bengals will face Mason Rudolph this week. Rudolph was the Steelers' third-round pick in 2018 and has made 10 starts for them, including two against the Bengals in 2019 when he went 2-0 against them.
Bengals vs. Steelers Week 16 announcers
Don't forget that the game is on Saturday this week! That gives us different announcers than we're used to, as Noah Eagle, Todd Blackledge, Kathryn Tappen are on the call for Bengals/Steelers this week.
You might recognize Noah Eagle's voice as he's the one who calls the Nickelodeon games (don't lie -- you've definitely watched games on there, as we all have). Blackledge is a former first-round pick who played for the Steelers for a short time during his career. Tappen is mostly known for covering Notre Dame football.
It'll be a different crew than what Bengals fans are used to but hopefully they bring the team good luck!