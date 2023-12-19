Bengals vs. Steelers Time, Location, Streaming, Odds & More: Everything you need to know
Pittsburgh won the previous match-up 16-10.
The Cincinnati Bengals have an important game coming up on Saturday when they head to the Steel City for a showdown with the Pittsburgh Steelers. If it feels like these two teams just played, it's because they did. The Steelers knocked off the Bengals by a score of 16-10 just four weeks ago and at the time, it felt like the end of Cincinnati's season.
That game was Jake Browning's first NFL start and he didn't look great. Then again, the coaching staff didn't call a game that suited his style. They were trying to call a game for Joe Burrow and Browning is not Burrow. Since they've tailored the offense to fit his style more, Browning has been nails. He's 3-1 with the only loss coming against the Steelers.
This game is massive for the playoff picture but not so much for the division, as both the Bengals and Steelers have been eliminated from winning the AFC North after the Ravens beat the Jags to move to 11-3. The Bengals are 8-6 and the Steelers are 7-7 and about eight teams are sitting with these records in the AFC playoff picture, so yeah, a win this week is crucial.
Bengals vs. Steelers game time
This game marks two straight weeks that Cincinnati will play on a Saturday. The game kicks off at 4:30 PM EST.
Bengals vs. Steelers location
The Bengals hit the road for this one, heading to Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Bengals vs. Steelers odds
The Bengals are favored by 2.5 points, as of Monday afternoon. The over/under is set at 38.5 points.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
How to watch or stream Bengals vs. Steelers
This game is technically part of the Sunday Night Football package despite it taking place on a Saturday. This means it'll air on NBC and can be streamed on YouTube TV, FuboTV, or NFL+ (mobile devices only).
Series history for Bengals vs. Steelers
The Steelers have a significant all-time lead in the series, currently sitting with a 69-39-0 advantage and have won the most recent match-up. The Bengals have won three of the last five, however, including a sweep of the Steelers in the 2021 season.
Weather forecast for Bengals vs. Steelers
We're still a few days out from the game so the weather forecast can obviously change drastically but as of this writing, the forecast for Saturday in Pittsburgh is a high of 45 degrees with cloudy skies, per The Weather Channel. There's a slight chance of rain as well.