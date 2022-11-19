Bengals vs Steelers Week 11 Final Injury Report
The Cincinnati Bengals return to action this weekend after having the week off. They'll head to Pittsburgh for a rematch with the Steelers, a team who defeated them in overtime in the opening game of the season.
Let's check out the final injury report ahead of Sunday's game.
Cincinnati Bengals Week 11 Injury Report: OUT
WR Ja'Marr Chase
DB Dax Hill
DT Josh Tupou
Pittsburgh Steelers Week 11 Injury Report: OUT
CB Ahkello Witherspoon
Cincinnati Bengals Week 11 Injury Report: QUESTIONABLE
RB Chris Evans
DB Tre Flowers
As you can see, Chase is still out for the Bengals and the team can't wait to have him back out on the field. Hill and Tupou are depth pieces but losing them, especially not having Hill in a beatup secondary, definitely hurts.
The Steelers only have one player who is for sure out. The rest of their injury report consists of players who don't have a designation yet for Sunday's game. Witherspoon removes a well-known player from an already vulnerable Steelers secondary though, which bodes well for Joe Burrow, as he looks to get revenge against the black and yellow.
Hopefully, Evans and Flowers can suit up. Flowers will be needed in a banged up secondary. Evans hasn't been a big part of the offense sadly but the Bengals would still like to have him out there for their run game.