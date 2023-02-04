Bengals still need to look for upgrades at left guard
Not many people pegged Cordell Volson as a starting guard for the Cincinnati Bengals when the team spent a fourth-round pick on him in last year's draft but give the guy credit -- he earned the job fair and square.
While PFF didn't give Volson rave reviews for his efforts in the regular season, they did give him respectable grades in the playoffs. He earned grades of 62.9 (overall), 54.0 (run-blocking), and 69.3 (pass-blocking) in his three playoff starts, which, if we're being honest, are pretty good for a fourth-round rookie.
Even with Volson's impressive rookie run, he should not be locked in as the starting left guard for 2023 and beyond. If the Bengals can find a better option at their left guard spot in the draft or free agency, they shouldn't hesitate to make the upgrade.
Bengals need to look for upgrades on OL, including at left guard
If Cincinnati is able to find a better option at left guard, just imagine what a solid situation they'll be in if that player happens to get injured. Volson has started an entire season at left guard and knows what it takes to play there, even if huge games. He'd be one of the best backup options the team could ask for.
With the Bengals holding the No. 28 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, landing someone like Andrew Vorhees or O'Cyrus Torrence wouldn't be a stretch and either guy would make their o-line better.
I know fans like the idea of Volson being the starting left guard long-term but if there are better options out there, they shouldn't hesitate to add the better talent and move Volson to the bench.