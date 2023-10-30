Bengals' Super Bowl odds make major leap following Week 8 win over 49ers
The Bengals Super Bowl odds took a big leap after beating the San Francisco 49ers in Week 8.
The Cincinnati Bengals are back.
After starting the season 1-3, the Bengals have soared to three-straight wins including victories over two of the top teams in the NFC in the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers. Not only that, but they looked as good as they have all season off their bye week when their offense dismantled the 49ers in Week 8.
The nightmarish start to the season is behind them and odds are beginning to reflect that. Their win against San Francisco has shot the Bengals up the latest list of odds to win the Super Bowl.
Bengals Super Bowl odds
The Bengals' win against the 49ers has moved their odds from +2600 to +1700. If you want to convert those odds to implied probability, the Bengals' chance to win Super Bowl 58 improved from 3.7% to 5.56%, an increase of 1.86%.
The Bengals are now ninth on the odds list, one spot behind the Detroit Lions and one spot ahead of the Jacksonville Jaguars. Their odds will improve even more if they can take down the Buffalo Bills in a marquee Sunday Night Football matchup in Week 9.
