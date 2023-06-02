Bengals Super Bowl Wins, Record & History
The Cincinnati Bengals first became a franchise in 1968 but despite their storied history, they've shockingly only reached the Super Bowl three times and one of those appearances came as recently as the 2021 season (2022 playoffs).
After only being a team for a decade, the Bengals reached the Super Bowl in the 1981 season, led by quarterback Ken Anderson. They fell to the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl XVI by a score of 26-21 but it felt as though this was the beginning of a dominant era for the Bengals.
It took the Bengals another seven years to make the big game, this time led by MVP quarterback Boomer Esiason. Once again, sadly, the Bengals lost to the 49ers again, this time by a score of 20-16.
It took a long time before the Bengals would even sniff the Super Bowl again. The Bengals went 31 years without a single playoff win and the drought came to an end in the AFC Wild Card round in the 2021 season against the Las Vegas Raiders. They went on to rattle off three straight wins to reach their first Super Bowl since that 1988 season.
While the Bengals lost Super Bowl LVI by a score of 23-20, they proved that they could hang with the big boys after decades of not doing much.
How many Super Bowls have the Bengals won?
The Bengals have yet to win a Super Bowl. They are 0-3 in the big game.
What years did the Bengals go to the Super Bowl?
Since the NFL begins in one year and wraps up in another, it can be tricky to keep track of the actual years when the Bengals made it to the Super Bowl. Their first appearance came in the 1981 season but the Super Bowl was played in 1982. They also played in the 1989 Super Bowl and 2022 Super Bowl.
How many Super Bowl appearances do the Bengals have?
The Bengals have been to the Super Bowl three times.
Who have the Bengals played against in the Super Bowl?
The first two trips to the Super Bowl came against the San Francisco 49ers who were in the midst of a dynasty during that time. Funny enough, the Bengals almost faced the Niners in their third Super Bowl but San Francisco fell to the Rams, who took down the Bengals in Super Bowl LVI.