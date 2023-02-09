Bengals swing for the fences for premier pass-rusher in hypothetical trade
The Cincinnati Bengals have an impressive group of names along their defensive line but that didn't translate to sacks in 2022. The Bengals' pass rush finished the season with the fourth-fewest sacks (30). Obviously, that needs to change in 2023.
Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report wrote an article detailing some of his boldest offseason predictions and he has the Bengals trading for Saints pass-rusher, Cameron Jordan.
"Jordan, a two-time Pro Bowler, is set to carry a cap hit of $25.6 million next season. That's a problem for the Saints, who are projected to be $57.4 million over the cap. If Jordan is traded after June 1, though, New Orleans could save $14.9 million in cap space. That's reason enough to part with Jordan for a modest Day 2 draft pick. Cincinnati could afford to take the cap hit and would be willing to make such a bold move for two reasons. For one, the Bengals tallied a mere 30 sacks in 2022. Secondly, their window of having quarterback Joe Burrow on a rookie deal is closing fast."- Kristopher Knox
Would the Bengals trading for Cameron Jordan make sense?
While this would be a fun move, this is a very un-Bengals like move. They're not a franchise that parts ways with draft capital and I don't anticipate that changing. Not to mention that Knox already has them signing another pass-rusher in free agency (he mentions Marcus Davenport, Brandon Graham, and Jadeveon Clowney as some options).
I'm on board with Cincinnati making their pass-rush a focal point this offseason but trading for Jordan isn't in their wheelhouse. They NEED draft picks once Joe Burrow is extended and that's why I can't imagine them trading a pick or two away for Jordan.
Let's play along though for kicks and giggles. Jordan is undoubtedly a freak of nature and has aged like a fine wine when it comes to getting after the quarterback. This past season he had 8.5 sacks and did so at 33 years old.
I ultimately don't see the Bengals doing this but it'd sure be fun and would help them make a run at a Super Bowl.