Bengals TE depth chart predictions after 2023 NFL Draft
One of the most discussed positions on the Cincinnati Bengals' roster this offseason has been the tight end position. The Bengals lost Hayden Hurst in free agency but signed Irv Smith Jr. to replace him.
After much discussions amongst the fan base, the team decided to pass on drafting a tight end, meaning the guys on their roster right now are probably the ones they're rolling with come September.
With that in mind, let's dive into the tight end depth chart.
TE1: Irv Smith Jr.
The Bengals didn't sign Smith to have him ride the bench. If he's healthy, he's the guy. The "if he's healthy" statement is one that we need to focus on strongly with Smith, however, as he's struggled to stay healthy during his career. That's likely why the Vikings were fine with letting him walk this offseason.
If Smith can't go, the depth behind him is shaky, at best but it's all the Bengals have at the moment.