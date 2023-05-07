Bengals TE depth chart predictions after 2023 NFL Draft
TE2: Drew Sample
Smith disappointed as a second-round pick for the Vikings and the same can be said for Drew Sample, who Cincinnati spent a second-round pick on in the same draft. It felt as though the Bengals would be moving on from Sample this offseason, especially when they didn't bring him back after the first month of free agency.
After a long wait, however, Sample was re-signed and he'll likely be the backup to Smith. Sample has never been a great receiver but the Bengals don't necessarily need him to do that. He's a good blocker and that could be what he's mostly asked to do again in 2023.
TE3: Devin Asiasi
The Bengals brought Devin Asiasi in last season and he ended up seeing the field in 12 games, playing in 23% of the offensive snaps and 23% of the special teams snaps. Asiasi isn't who the Bengals want catching passes but he's a decent special teams contributor and knows the offense.