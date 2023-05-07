Bengals TE depth chart predictions after 2023 NFL Draft
The Rest: Nick Bowers, Tanner Hudson, Christian Trahan
These guys might have a shot at cracking the 53-man roster depending on how Sample and Asiasi do in the preseason but they'll have their work cut out for them.
Nick Bowers joined the Bengals' practice squad last September after spending the 2020 and 2021 seasons with the Raiders. He has yet to play in a regular-season game.
Tanner Hudson made his NFL debut in 2019 with the Buccaneers and was on their roster in 2020 when they won the Super Bowl. He had five catches for 67 yards in two seasons with the Bucs. He appeared in just two games for the 49ers in 2021 but was predominantly used on special teams.
Hudson had his best season in 2022 as a member of the Giants. During his best year, Hudson hauled in 10 catches for 132 yards. He was present for 35% of the offensive snaps for the G-Men.
Christian Trahan joined the Bengals as an undrafted free agent this year. He had 23 catches for 237 yards and three touchdowns for Houston during the 2022 season. Considering his competition at the position, Trahan can absolutely make a run at the 53-man roster this summer.
What do you think the Bengals depth chart will look like when the 2023 season begins?