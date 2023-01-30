WATCH: Bengals WR Tee Higgins gifts TD ball to his mom
The Cincinnati Bengals are in the middle of a tightly-contested battle in the AFC Championship Game against the Kansas City Chiefs, and part of the reason for that is thanks to the play of wide receiver Tee Higgins.
Higgins helped the Bengals battle back and tie the game at 13 by hauling in a leaping 27-yard touchdown pass over Chiefs rookie cornerback Jaylen Watson early in the third quarter.
Following a quick Chiefs three-and-out to start the half, the Bengals marched down the field and scored on an eight-play, 62-yard drive, capped off by Higgins' highlight-reel touchdown.
After the play, Higgins made sure to celebrate after the play by gifting the ball to his mom who was sitting in the crowd. It was a heartfelt moment at a crucial time in the game.
Bengals WR Tee Higgins comes up big in AFC Championship Game
Higgins' touchdown was arguably the play of the game for the Bengals to that point. The former Clemson standout skied above the defense and made a highlight-reel grab to tie the game at 13, on 3rd-and-6 no less.
If the Bengals are going to win this game, they're going to need more performances like that, especially from their star players. That includes Higgins, Ja'Marr Chase, Joe Mixon, and, of course, Joe Burrow
Higgins has done his part so far, and it makes it that much sweeter that he decided to share the love with his mom. An undisputed A+ celebration for the young wide receiver.