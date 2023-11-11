Bengals vs Texans: Breaking down the announcers for Week 10
Who is on the call for Bengals vs. Texans?
This week's game pitting the 5-3 Cincinnati Bengals and the 4-4 Houston Texans has the potential to be one of the most fun games of Week 10. The Bengals are heavy favorites, as they should be, but as we saw last week in Houston against the Buccaneers, the Texans can't be counted out at any time.
This is, in large part, because of their new franchise quarterback, who Bengals fans might be familiar with due to his time spent at Ohio State. C.J. Stroud threw for 470 yards and five touchdowns in the last-second win over Tampa Bay in Week 9. Can he pad his stats against what's going to be a much tougher defense in Cincinnati?
With this game being between two playoff contenders, it makes sense that there is a good broadcast crew assigned to it.
Bengals vs. Texans Week 10 announcers
For the first time this season, the Bengals will have Kevin Harlan calling their game. Harlan is joined in the booth by former NFL quarterback Trent Green and Melanie Collins on the sideline. This crew has not yet called a Bengals game this season and this is a good time as any to put them on a Bengals game, as this could be quite the sneaky-fun game.