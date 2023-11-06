Bengals vs. Texans Time, Location, Streaming, Odds & More: Everything you need to know
It'll be the first time these two have squared off since 2020.
With their fourth straight win under their belt, the Cincinnati Bengals now turn their attention to a game that -- a few months ago -- was probably looked at as an "easy" win. No game is an easy win in the NFL but the Houston Texans were one of the worst teams in the league last year so no one would have blamed the Bengals for not taking this match-up seriously.
Well, then something changed. The Texans clearly have struck gold with their second overall pick, C.J. Stroud, who just threw for 470 yards and five touchdowns in a thrilling win over the Buccaneers. Stroud looks to be the real deal and he's making Texans fans believe they can be a playoff team this year.
At 4-4, the Texans are still mathematically alive in the playoff hunt but a loss to the Bengals this weekend would make it more difficult for them to get to where they want to be. For the Bengals, they have to keep winning to stay alive in the AFC North race.
Bengals vs. Texans game time
For the first time since Week 6, the Bengals are playing at 1:00 PM EST.
Bengals vs. Texans location
Paycor Stadium will host back-to-back games this weekend, as the Texans head to Cincinnati for a road game.
Bengals vs. Texans odds
According to FanDuel, the Bengals are 7-point favorites and have a moneyline of -350. The Texans have a moneyline of +280 and the over/under sits at 47.5 points.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
How to watch or stream Bengals vs. Texans
This game will air on CBS. You can also stream it on YouTube TV or FuboTV. NFL+ will have the game available to stream as well but only on mobile.
Series history for Bengals vs. Texans
Per The Football Database, the Texans lead the all-time series 8-5-0 and have won three of the last five match-ups. The Bengals won the last meeting, however, which came during the 2020 season when Brandon Allen led the Stripes to a 27-21 victory.
Weather forecast for Bengals vs. Texans
It's still early but The Weather Channel says that the high for Sunday's game in Cincinnati will be 55 degrees and mainly sunny with light winds.