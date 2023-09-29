Bengals vs Titans: Breaking down the announcers for Week 4
Who's calling Bengals vs. Titans?
The Cincinnati Bengals and Tennessee Titans square off in Week 4 with the winner moving to 2-2 and the loser dropping to 1-3. The Bengals have owned the Titans in recent years, winning three straight against them and four of their last five.
The Bengals are coming off their first win of the season and did so in dominant fashion defensively. They'll look to carry over that momentum against the Titans, whose offensive line has struggled to protect Ryan Tannehill. That could lead to this game getting out of hand but Bengals fans wouldn't mind seeing another six-sack performance from their pass rush.
This game certainly isn't one of the more appealing match-ups of the weekend, as we'll have the Dolphins and Bills taking place at the same time as Bengals/Titans as well as the Ravens vs. the Browns.
With that being said, who is on the call for this AFC match-up?
Bengals vs Titans Week 4 announcers
With this game airing on FOX, it won't be a usual crew for Bengals fans. On the call for Bengals vs. Titans are Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth, and Kristina Pink.
These aren't broadcasters that Bengals fans are super familiar, as most of their games are played on CBS. Sometimes it's fun to have different people on the call so we'll see if Bengals fans enjoy this group or are clamoring for the CBS crews to be back on the games.