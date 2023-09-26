Bengals vs. Titans Time, Location, Streaming, Odds & More: Everything you need to know
Bengals hope to move to 2-2 on the year
The Cincinnati Bengals got into the win column for the first time in 2023 and now they're hoping to get back to .500 despite starting the season at 0-2. Their next opponent is the Tennessee Titans, who are also 1-2 and also hoping to move to .500.
The Bengals fell to the Browns and Ravens in their first two games but then beat the Rams in Week 3. The Titans lost their first game, won in Week 2, and then lost in Week 3 to also sit at 1-2. They don't appear to be a very good team but any given Sunday and all that jazz.
Bengals vs. Titans game time
The Bengals will play their third 1:00 PM EST game of the season.
Bengals vs. Titans location
After two straight home games, the Bengals will hit the road for Nashville. This game will take place at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. The Titans are 1-0 at home and the Bengals are 0-1 on the road.
Bengals vs. Titans odds
According to FanDuel, the Bengals are 2.5-point favorites, meaning they'd be 5.5-point favorites if they were the home team. The moneyline is -142 for Cincinnati and +120 for Tennessee and the over/under is at 43.5.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
How to watch or stream Bengals vs. Titans
The game will air on FOX but fans can also watch the game on Fubo TV or YouTube TV.
Series history for Bengals vs. Titans
The Bengals have had Tennessee's number recently, winning four of the last five match-ups, per The Football Database. They've won three in a row against the Titans and are hoping to make it four in a row.