Bengals' "tough" receivers led to gritty Week 3 victory
The Cincinnati Bengals needed to see improvements in its passing game in Week 3, and the wide receiver unit showed up to play on Sunday.
Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and Tyler Boyd finished as the team's top three receivers, which was to be expected, but it was nice to see the trio record solid numbers this week.
Boyd led the team with four catches for 105 yards and a touchdown; Higgins had five catches for 93 yards, and Chase had six catches for 29 yards.
Chase admittedly underperformed in the unit, yet Boyd and Higgins both overcome hard hits to record their impressive stat lines.
Bengals' wide receiver trio survived a very physical game in Week 3 vs. Jets
Higgins was on the end of a head-to-head hit that caused him to leave the field for a bit and Boyd got pummeled hard right before his touchdown run.
After the game, head coach Zac Taylor praised the grit of the wide receiver corps for fighting through adversity and getting the job done.
This game was full of injury scares that saw Joe Burrow, Trey Hendrickson, D.J. Reader, Higgins, and Boyd leave the field for medical attention. Thankfully, none of the Bengals appear to have sustained serious injuries.
Even though Boyd and Higgins took some pretty brutal hits, the two bounced back and continued to terrorize the Jets' defense all game, getting huge yardage gains against an occasionally leaky secondary.
Burrow and the offense still have work to do to get their season back on track, yet Week 3's display of grit and talent from the wideout unit is promising at the very least.