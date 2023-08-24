Bengals Training Camp 2023: 3 takeaways from Day 18
- Last day of training camp!
- Who didn't participate?
- Will the starters play?
The Cincinnati Bengals had their final day of training camp on Thursday ahead of their preseason finale against the Washington Commanders. With only three preseason games now instead of four, the Bengals will have until Tuesday to trim their roster to 53 players.
Let's take a look at what we learned about the Bengals on the final day of training camp.
Not practicing
Once again, B.J. Hill and Cam Sample did not practice. Charlie Goldsmith noted that Sidney Jones and D.J. Turner were in uniform but not taking part in drills. Chris Evans was also out.
No starters in preseason finale
As mentioned above, now that there is one less preseason game, teams have to be more strategic about how much they want to play their starters. Zac Taylor hasn't played his starters much during the preseason since taking over in 2019 and this year will be no exception. The regular season will kick off with none of the offensive starters taking the field in the preseason.
We won't see Trayveon Williams in preseason finale
Trayveon Williams was injured early on in training camp and we haven't gotten to see much of him since then. The run game has looked pedestrian during the preseason and while that can easily be blamed on not having the starters out there, hopefully this group looks okay when the regular season rolls around.
With training camp in the books, the Bengals now turn their attention to the Commanders for the final preseason game of the year. On September 10, they'll face the Cleveland Browns for Week 1 of the 2023 regular season.