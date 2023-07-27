Bengals Training Camp 2023: 5 takeaways from Day 2
- Burrow and Basham carted off
- Injury update for Awuzie
- Turner impressing
- Williams gets reps
The second day of Cincinnati Bengals training camp is in the books. Along the way, there were some takeaways to be had so let's dive right in.
Joe Burrow carted off
The biggest news of the day was obviously Joe Burrow hobbling off after a non-contact injury that then resulted in him getting carted off. Players getting carted off in training camp isn't the same as when it happens during the regular season but it's never good news to see your quarterback hobbling off the field.
Zac Taylor said immediately after practice that it was a calf injury but that's all we know, as of this writing.
Edit: Sources indicate that Burrow has a strained calf.
Tarell Basham carted off with a leg injury
We never want to see any injuries occur so this is obviously not great news. Basham was signed this offseason as a depth piece for the defensive line.
Chidobe Awuzie looking healthy
Awuzie was injured near the halfway point last season and while the loss was big, the Bengals were fortunate that Cam Taylor-Britt stepped up and played well. That being said, it'll be nice to have Awuzie back. The scout team had some fun with Awuzie on Thursday that also gave us a nice glimpse of his rehabbing process.
DJ Turner *Insert eyes emoji*
Second-round pick DJ Turner showed why the Bengals made him a Day 2 draft selection with his performance on Thursday. The Michigan product had back-to-back pass breakups and showed great form while doing so. The Bengals have to be thrilled at how good he looks early on.
Williams RB2?
A lot of people have assumed that Joe Mixon will be the starting running back and then Chase Brown will get the RB2 job. While that could absolutely still happen, Trayveon Williams reportedly received "lots of reps" at camp on Thursday, per Charlie Goldsmith.
The injury to Joe Burrow is obviously going to be what people are paying the most attention to. Hopefully, it's not severe and he'll be good to go for the regular season.