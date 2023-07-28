Bengals Training Camp 2023: 5 takeaways from Day 3
- Joe Burrow was not at practice
- Joe Burrow injury update
- No Higgins in team drills
- No Logan Wilson
- DJ Turner turning heads
The Cincinnati Bengals had their third day of training camp on Friday. The biggest event in camp so far was obviously the injury to Joe Burrow during Thursday's practice where he pulled up during a drill and was carted off.
The good news is that it appears the Bengals dodged a bullet with Burrow's injury. The bad news is that once again, the former No. 1 overall pick won't be able to participate in training camp or the preseason.
With that said, the third day of training camp continued without Burrow. Let's start there with our takeaways from Day 3.
No Joe Burrow
This wasn't surprising considering he was carted off on Thursday but Burrow was not in attendance on Friday. Even if he had been present, he wasn't going to be doing anything so why have him out there in the hot temperatures?
Joe Burrow has a calf strain, out for "several" weeks
Zac Taylor spoke to the media following practice and gave us an update on Burrow's injury. He said that the former No. 1 overall pick has a calf strain and will be out for several weeks. This likely means that we don't see Burrow at all during the preseason. Coach Taylor said the team would be adding another quarterback.
Other absences/not practicing
Burrow was one of a few absences during Friday's practice. Tarell Basham was also injured on Thursday and had to be carted out of practice so it wasn't surprising that he was a no-show. As for players who attended but didn't practice, D.J. Reader and Irv Smith Jr. had what are known as "vet days" where they show up but don't suit up.
Drue Chrisman hasn't attended camp at all to this point but he explained why in a recent tweet.
Kelsey Conway also reported that Tee Higgins and Jonah Williams were not practicing. She mentioned that Higgins did not line up with Ja'Marr Chase and Tyler Boyd but did individual work earlier on. As for Williams, he was held out for "precautionary reasons".
3 extension candidates were not practicing
We already touched on why Burrow wasn't at practice and briefly discussed that Higgins wasn't doing team drills. Logan Wilson was also not practicing on Friday. All three of these guys are eligible for extensions.
Another big day from D.J. Turner
One of the biggest stars from training camp so far has been rookie second-rounder D.J. Turner. The Michigan rookie had back-to-back pass breakups during Thursday's practice and continued to impress on Day 3.