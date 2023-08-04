Bengals Training Camp 2023: 5 takeaways from Day 8
- Burrow still "several weeks" away
- Other injury updates
- Carman at RT
- Scharping at C?
- Who was missing or not practicing?
After their longest practice of training camp so far, the Cincinnati Bengals geared up for another padded practice on Friday. Zac Taylor spoke to the media before the team's eighth practice this summer.
What did Taylor have to say? What takeaways were there to be had from Friday's practice?
Let's break it down.
Joe Burrow injury update
It's now been over a week since Joe Burrow pulled up during a routine drill and was then carted off shortly after. Taylor said at the time that it'd be "several weeks" before Burrow could return and on Friday when asked about Burrow's recovery time said it was still several weeks from when he said it.
This hopefully means that Burrow will be ready to go for Week 1 but no one will feel better about the situation until he's cleared to do so.
Other injury updates
Rookie fourth-rounder Charlie Jones exited on a cart at the end of Thursday's practice. Zac Taylor gave us an update on Jones and said that the wide receiver is "day to day" with a shoulder injury. This should hopefully mean that he's not out for long.
Taylor also gave an update on third-round rookie Jordan Battle. According to Taylor, Battle has been experiencing some tightness and will not practice.
Trayveon Williams was injured earlier in the week, opening the door for some drama to occur for that RB3 spot. Taylor reported that Williams is week-to-week with an ankle injury.
Carman with first-team OL
Despite Zac Taylor singing Jonah Williams' praises during his press conference, Friday was Jackson Carman's day to run with the starters. The Bengals haven't made it a secret that they'll be having a competition for the starting right tackle job even though it appears Williams' job to lose.
New role for Scharping?
Ted Karras is the starting center for the Cincinnati Bengals but if he goes down, who slides into the anchor role? In the past, former sixth-rounder Trey Hill has been the backup center but it appears that the Bengals might be open to sliding Max Scharping into that role. He took some reps at center during Friday's practice.
Scharping was signed during the 2022 season and started every playoff game at right guard. He re-signed with the team this spring.
Absences/Not Practicing/Returnees
Something potentially to keep an eye on is that Tyler Boyd was not running drills. He was dressed with his shoulder pads but did not have his helmet.
Some good news though is that after missing close to a week, Trey Hendrickson was back at it.
Both Joseph Ossai and D.J. Reader did not practice. Reader's was more than likely just a routine day off for the veterans.