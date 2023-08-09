Bengals Training Camp 2023: 6 takeaways from Day 11
Cincinnati Bengals training camp continues and on the 11th day of practice, the Green Bay Packers came to town for a joint practice. The two teams will square off in the preseason opener on Friday night.
Let's check out some takeaways from Day 11 of training camp.
Joe Burrow was in attendance
Burrow has yet to have a normal offseason and this summer was no different, sadly. The former No. 1 overall pick suffered a calf strain on just the second day of practice and has been held out ever since. He attended the joint practice between the Bengals and Packers though.
Injury updates
Zac Taylor spoke to the media before practice got underway and said that Alex Cappa is good and the team is being cautious with him. He said it's a lower body tweak for Cappa and that the starting right guard should be back on Sunday for practice.
Taylor also gave an update on Burrow (sort of), mentioning that the quarterback is still several weeks out from when he first gave the update (which was on July 28).
Absences/Not practicing
While Burrow was in attendance, he obviously wasn't practicing. Neither were Trayveon Williams, Logan Wilson, and Tee Higgins. Alex Cappa wasn't at practice but we already covered the why. Higgins didn't participate in the team portion of practice.
OL notes
Jonah Williams appeared to have a really good day against the Packers, holding his own at his new position of right tackle. Kelsey Conway noted that Williams "looked really good in his reps vs Preston Smith". Williams will benefit greatly if he can put together a solid year at right tackle in 2023, as he's a free agent after this year.
Also in offensive line news, Trey Hill received the starting reps at right guard due to Cappa's absence. Hill had previously been the backup center but the Bengals swapped him and Max Scharping so now Hill is serving as the backup right guard and Scharping's been moved over to the backup center.
Mike Petraglia noted that former fourth-rounder D'Ante Smith had a strong day and also mentioned how Jackson Carman had a tough time against Lukas Van Ness. Cody Ford also had a rough day at the office.
Defense dominated
The defense balled out, which isn't a surprise. Mike Hilton, in particular, had an incredible play where he picked off a screen pass and in a regular-season game, would have taken that ball the other way for six points.
Trey Hendrickson also showed up big time, notching two would-be sacks on Jordan Love.
FIGHT!
Emotions flow during these joint practices and Wednesday's involved a minor scuffle between the Bengals and Packers. That wasn't even the only fight that took place, as D.J. Reader and Elgton Jenkins got chippy with each other not long after the original scuffle.