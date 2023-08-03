Bengals Training Camp 2023: 6 takeaways from Day 7
- Siemian gets 1st-team reps
- Who wasn't practicing?
- Williams progressing at RT
- Iosivas dazzles
- Big day for RBs
- Irwin's statement
After a day off on Wednesday following the first padded practice, the Cincinnati Bengals were back at it on Thursday afternoon for their seventh practice of training camp. With their first preseason game just eight days away, the practices are starting to heat up.
Let's check out some takeaways from Thursday's practice.
Siemian running with the 1's
With Joe Burrow likely not doing anything until the regular season due to his calf strain, Trevor Siemian and Jake Browning are taking turns running with the starters. On Thursday, it was Siemian's turn to do so.
Siemian was signed during the offseason to replace Brandon Allen as Burrow's backup. While Allen was good for the team during the early stages of winning, it was time to get a more seasoned vet to sit behind Burrow on the depth chart.
Browning has impressed so far during camp, however, and that means that Siemian has to up the ante if he doesn't want to land on the practice squad.
Absences/Not Practicing
Six players didn't practice on Thursday. Burrow is an obvious one, as we aren't going to see him until the regular season as he recovers from his calf strain. Trayveon Williams was injured on Monday and is slated to miss time. La'el Collins and Mitchell Wilcox are both on the PUP list.
As for Tarell Basham and Devonnsha Maxwell, both of those guys were injured and carted off from practice last week and we still haven't seen them return to action quite yet.
Also, it's worth noting that Charlie Jones was carted off at the end of practice.
Williams showing potential at RT
One of the big storylines this offseason was after the Bengals acquired Orlando Brown Jr. Jonah Williams was not happy about his position being filled by someone else and requested a trade. The Bengals didn't end up shipping him off and now the former first-rounder will play right tackle for the first time in his pro career.
According to Charlie Goldsmith, "The Bengals are really encouraged with Williams' progress" and the Alabama product put that on full-display during Thursday's practice. Williams helped open a hole for Joe Mixon and that allowed the running back to put together his best run of camp thus far.
It'd be fantastic if Williams played well at right tackle. He probably isn't re-signing with the Bengals following this year but it'd benefit the team if he could hold it down on the right side of the line.
Iosivas showing off
How many receivers will the Bengals keep on their roster this year? Some say six, others say seven. If it's seven, that definitely helps Andrei Iosivas' case to make the team and the Princeton product had a nice practice on Thursday, furthering his case.
The sixth-round rookie isn't a lock to make the team but if he continues to dazzle with those back shoulder catches, Joe Burrow is going to fight to have this guy to throw to during the season.
RBs shine
It was a good day for the running backs, as Mixon, rookie Chase Brown, and Chris Evans all had memorable moments during practice. Mixon had a touchdown and the other two both capped off big runs.
This is an important couple of weeks for Evans, as he now has a chance to pass Trayveon Williams on the depth chart with Williams being sidelined with an injury.
Irwin doing what he can to lock down WR4
Bengals fans assume that Trenton Irwin is going to win the WR4 job but the debate might be officially over after the performance he had during Thursday's practice.