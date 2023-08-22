Bengals Training Camp 2023: 7 takeaways from Day 16
- Zac Taylor comments on backup QBs
- Burrow's status
- Injuries
- Wilcox is back
- Awuzie saw some playing time
- Wilson with the play of the day
- Defense balls out again
Another day, another practice for the Cincinnati Bengals, who wrapped up their 16th day of training camp on Monday. The team is preparing for their final preseason game this Saturday, which will come against the Washington Commanders.
With that said, let's check out some takeaways from Day 16 of training camp.
Taylor on the QB2 battle: "That race is not over"
One of the major talking points this preseason has been the lackluster performances from Jake Browning and Trevor Siemian, both of whom are trying to win the backup quarterback job. While some were quick to crown Browning as the victor after he played better than Siemian on Friday, head coach Zac Taylor said that the race isn't over.
Burrow is recovering well
After getting injured on the second day of training camp, we haven't seen Joe Burrow do much except for some light throwing and running. Taylor said on Monday when speaking to the media that Burrow "looks great". He noted that "he looks as good as he's ever looked". This is obviously the news Bengals fans wanted to hear because without Burrow, the Super Bowl aspirations go out the window.
Injuries
Per Taylor, there were a few new injuries that popped up since we last heard from him. He mentioned that both Cody Ford and Marvell Tell suffered concussions either in practice or in the previous game. He also said that DJ Turner and BJ Hill are dealing with some soreness.
Wilcox off PUP and practicing
The Bengals recently signed Mitchell Wilcox and placed him on the PUP list after signing him. On Monday, Wilcox was at practice and that probably puts him in a strong position to land on the final roster due to his familiarity with the offense.
Awuzie back at it
Speaking of injured players, Chidobe Awuzie tore his ACL midway through the 2022 season and we haven't seen him very active so far in training camp. On Monday, however, he was on the field for 11-on-11 drills and covered Ja'Marr Chase well. He told the media after practice that he doesn't need many reps to be ready for Week 1.
Logan Wilson shines
We all knew that extending Logan Wilson was a smart move but he continued to show why that is with an incredible play on Monday. Jake Browning tossed a ball high to Joe Mixon in the end zone and Wilson leapt up and made the pick.
Defense has another dominant day
This is probably a different looking camp if Burrow had been out there for more than just two days but the defense has been winning most of the practices, if not all of them. They had another great day on Monday, as Wilson had that crazy athletic play, Jalen Davis snagged two picks, and Mike Hilton nearly had two interceptions.