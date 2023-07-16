Bengals Training Camp Primer: Dates, Location, Position Battles, Big Questions & More
Who else can't wait?
The 2023 NFL regular season is so close but before we get there, training camp has to take place first. For the Cincinnati Bengals, this is the most highly-anticipated training camp potentially in franchise history.
The team is coming off a second-straight successful season and this year, the hope is that the Stripes are hoisting the Lombardi Trophy for the first time in franchise history.
Training camp will, as always, bring some intriguing position battles and storylines for fans to follow. Let's check out some of the basics for the Bengals' training camp in 2023.
When does Bengals training camp start?
Training camp begins on Wednesday, July 26, according to the Bengals' official website.
What are the Bengals training camp dates?
Ten practices will be open for the public to attend. These dates are:
- Wednesday, July 26
- Thursday, July 27
- Friday, July 28
- Saturday, July 29 (Back Together Weekend)
- Monday, July 31
- Tuesday, August 1
- Thursday, August 3
- Friday, August 4
- Sunday, August 6
- Monday, August 7
There will also be four practices for season ticket and waitlist members. These dates will take place on:
- Wednesday, August 9
- Sunday, August 13
- Monday, August 14
- Wednesday, August 16
Where is Bengals training camp located?
The Bengals hold the open training camp practices at the Kettering Health Practice Fields, which are located near Paycor Stadium.
What key position battles should Bengals fans watch for?
Most of the starting positions are locked in but Nick Scott and third-round rookie Jordan Battle will be fighting for a starting safety spot. Right tackle could end up being a competition but Jonah Williams is likely going to win the job due to his salary for the 2023 season.
As for the key depth battles, Chris Evans and Trayveon Williams will be duking it out for RB3 behind Joe Mixon and rookie fifth-rounder Chase Brown. Otherwise, a lot of the battles will be for the final few spots on the roster.
What other questions might get answered during training camp?
The extensions for Joe Burrow, Tee Higgins, and Logan Wilson are arguably the biggest storyline to watch for this summer. Burrow is going to get paid, it's just a matter of when it happens. Higgins and Wilson are both due for pay raises as well but neither of them are guaranteed to sign those deals before the 2023 season gets underway.