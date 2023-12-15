StripeHype
Bengals vs Vikings: Breaking down the announcers for Week 15

Don't forget the game is on Saturday!

By Leigh Oleszczak

Cincinnati Bengals Offseason Workout
Cincinnati Bengals Offseason Workout / Dylan Buell/GettyImages
The Cincinnati Bengals will host the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday afternoon, as the game is slated to kick off at 1:00 PM EST. Both teams are 7-6 and hanging around in the playoff picture for their respective conferences.

The Bengals are winners of two straight, collecting back-to-back wins against AFC playoff contenders. The Vikings just beat the Raiders despite only scoring three points.

With this game airing on a Saturday and on NFL Network, it's not surprising that we'll have some different voices calling the game.

Bengals vs. Vikings Week 15 announcers

On the call for Bengals vs. Vikings on Saturday is Chris Rose, Jason McCourty, and Steve Wyche. The Bengals have not had this group call any of their games so far in 2023.

