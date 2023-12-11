Bengals vs. Vikings Time, Location, Streaming, Odds & More: Everything you need to know
These two teams last faced each other in Week 1 of 2021.
The Cincinnati Bengals (7-6) host the Minnesota Vikings (7-6) in a game that is big for both teams. Both the Bengals and Vikings are hanging around the playoff picture with the Vikings sitting in the wild card race with the Bengals sitting just outside of it.
The Bengals have been great against the NFC this season, sweeping the NFC West earlier in the season. Now they'll host the frisky Vikings who lost Kirk Cousins for the season back in October. The Bengals can relate, as they also lost their starting quarterback for the year.
Bengals vs. Vikings game time
Don't forget that this game will be played on Saturday! The Bengals and Vikings kick off at 1:00 PM EST on Saturday, December 16th.
Bengals vs. Vikings location
This game will be held at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Bengals vs. Vikings odds
As of Monday morning, FanDuel has the Bengals as 3.5-point favorites with an over/under of 39.5 points.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
How to watch or stream Bengals vs. Vikings
The game will air on NFL Network, so if you have cable, you can watch it that way. If you're planning to stream the game, you can do so on YouTube TV, FuboTV, and NFL+ (mobile only).
Series history for Bengals vs. Vikings
Unless this game ends in a tie, someone will take the all-time series winner, as it's currently tied 7-7-0. It's been a back and forth affair between these two teams since 1992 when the Vikings won in blowout fashion. Ever since then, the winner has rotated. The Bengals won the most recent meeting in 2021 in a 27-24 overtime victory.
Weather forecast for Bengals vs. Vikings
We're still several days out from the game, but The Weather Channel says that it should be a nice day in Cincinnati on Saturday. The high looks to be 52 degrees with partly cloudy skies and light winds.