Bengals VP provides update on Ja'Marr Chase extension talks
Cincinnati's star wide receiver has a hefty payday in his future.
With three years of NFL experience to his name, Cincinnati Bengals star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase is eligible for a hefty contract extension, and the Bengals are widely expected to lock him up on a long-term deal.
However, there's been no movement on an extension at this point in time, according to Bengals executive vice president Katie Blackburn. There's not necessarily a rush to get a deal done, as an extension could technically come this offseason or next, but the lack of action is still a little surprising, especially considering the uncertainty surrounding Cincinnati's other receiver spots.
“We haven't started,” Blackburn said of extension talks with Chase. “That's sort of the next thing is just to piece together some of those things to consider and give it some thought. And like I said, I can't say for sure where any of it will go. But we certainly are going to study up on it and see what we can figure out to try to get the best result we can for the club one way or another.”
Again, this shouldn't be especially alarming for Bengals fans, as all signs indicate that the team plans to keep Chase in black-and-orange for the foreseeable future. It's still early in the offseason, which means there's still plenty of time for the two sides to discuss details regarding an extension.
One thing is certain: When Chase does ultimately sign an extension with the Bengals, it's going to be a large one.
Projected numbers on an extension for Chase
According to a recent projection from Spotrac, Chase is expected to get an extension in the range of $120 million over four years with $46 million guaranteed at signing and $70 million partially guaranteed. That's an average annual value of $30 million.
Here a look at the explanation from Spotrac:
"Injuries to himself & to QB Joe Burrow over the past two seasons have limited Chase’s ability to reach his max ceiling. Cincinnati likely pays a king’s ransom to see that happen within their offense soon. The 24-year-old has 2 years, $26.6M left on his rookie deal through 2025, so there’s not an immediate rush to get something done here, but it’s certainly worth discussing. Spotrac projects a $70M guarantee over the next 3 seasons, including back to back $20M bonuses to keep cap hits at bay while this contending team continues to get more and more expensive across the board."
Chase has previously expressed a desire to come to a long-term agreement with the Bengals.
"Lord knows, I want to do that," he said earlier this year. "I mean, but we'll see what happens."
Considering how productive Chase has been over his first three seasons in the league, that desire is understandably mutual. Chase eclipsed 1,000 yards receiving in each of his first three campaigns and tallied 29 total touchdowns. He's clearly established himself as one of the best receivers in the entire league, and he's going to be compensated like it soon, even if the negiotation process has yet to begin in earnest.