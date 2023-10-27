Bengals vs. 49ers best NFL prop bets for Week 8 (How to bet Cincy’s receivers)
Breaking down the best prop bets for the Cincinnati Bengals' matchup with the San Francisco 49ers in Week 8.
By Peter Dewey
Looking to bet on the Cincinnati Bengals’ matchup in Week 8 of the 2023 season?
You’ve come to the right post, as I have a pair of player props to consider for the Bengals offense against the San Francisco 49ers, focusing on two of the team’s top receivers.
Let’s break down the plays odds, and a promo to make betting on this game even better.
Best NFL prop bets for Bengals vs. 49ers
- Tyler Boyd OVER 3.5 receptions
- Ja’Marr Chase UNDER 7.5 receptions
Ja’Marr Chase UNDER 7.5 receptions
Ja’Marr Chase has had a few double-digit catch weeks, but he’s also fallen short of this prop in four of the team’s six games this season.
With Tee Higgins still banged up, I wouldn't be shocked if the 49ers key in on stopping Chase to make things tough on the Cincy offense.
Chase could still have a good game (seven catches) and fall short of the OVER on this prop.
Tyler Boyd OVER 3.5 receptions
Tyler Boyd was the clear No. 2 option to Chase in Week 6, catching seven passes for 38 yards and a score.
He has at least four catches in five straight games, and until Tee Higgins looks healthy, it’s going to be hard to fade Boyd in this prop since he’s such a reliable short-yardage target.
Find Peter Dewey's betting record here.