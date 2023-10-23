Bengals vs. 49ers Week 8 Opening Odds (Claim $200 GUARANTEED FanDuel Bonus Inside!)
Find out the opening odds for Week 8's marquee matchup between Cincinnati and San Francisco
By Joe Summers
The Bengals return from their bye week to travel to San Francisco to battle the vaunted 49ers. It'll be a short week for the home team after playing on Monday Night Football in Week 7, so Cincy's bye week came at an opportune time.
Pending Monday Night's results, the 49ers are a ridiculous 11-3 against the spread (ATS) in their last 14 games but did just suffer a loss to the Browns.
Cincinnati has covered in two straight games prior to the bye, though opening odds suggest the Bengals are in trouble.
Let's take a look
Bengals vs. 49ers Week 8 Opening Odds
The Bengals opened as 5.5-point underdogs and +198 on the moneyline with the total points set at 45.5. We'll see how Brock Purdy and the 49ers respond to last week's loss, but they've got a sparkling track record outside of that disappointment.
Cincy struggled to open the year, but is still one of the most consistent teams to bet on with Joe Burrow. Dating back to last season, the Bengals are 14-5-1 ATS in their last 20 games.
They're especially stout as underdogs, covering the spread in five straight with three outright wins.
If you prefer a bet on the total, the under is 8-2 in the Bengals' last 10 games as underdogs. Be wary though, as the under is just 1-6 in the 49ers' last seven at home.
Burrow and the Bengals have a special opportunity to prove they're still among the NFL's best contenders and we're in for a dogfight.
This should be one of the best games of Week 8.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
