Bengals vs Bills Divisional Round Final Inactives Report
The Cincinnati Bengals take on the Buffalo Bills on Sunday afternoon with the hopes of advancing to their second consecutive AFC Championship Game. The stripes have a chance to spoil the NFL's plan of having the Bills and Kansas City Chiefs square off in the title game but it'll be tricky.
Not only does the team have a battered offensive line but the Bills are the darlings of the league. While I don't like to think that games are rigged, don't be surprised if the Bills get a few calls in their favor to help get them to that neutral field AFC title game vs. the Chiefs.
Here are the inactives for this coveted Bengals vs Bills matchup that we did not end up getting to see in Week 17.
Cincinnati Bengals Divisional Round Inactives Report
RB Chris Evans
DB Tre Flowers
OG Alex Cappa
OT Jonah Williams
TE Nick Bowers
DE Jeff Gunter
DT Jay Tufele
No surprises here. We knew that Jonah Williams and Alex Cappa would both be out, meaning that it'll be Jackson Carman and Max Scharping in their places on the offensive line. Tre Flowers has been great at covering tight ends during his time in Cincinnati and that might mean that Dax Hill is now in that role. That could be tricky.
Buffalo Bills Divisional Round Inactives Report
TE Tommy Sweeney
IOL Ike Boettger
DT DaQuan Jones
LB Terrel Bernard
LB Baylon Spector
CB Christian Benford
S Jared Mayden
The Bills enter the game with a much healthier roster but they're still missing Von Miller. Their pass rush hasn't been the same since he went down.
This should be quite the game but hopefully, the Bengals persevere and the season continues.