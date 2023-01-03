Bengals vs Bills game is rightfully postponed
What was supposed to be an exciting game between two good NFL teams turned into a nightmare, as Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed and was given CPR on the field before being taken to the hospital in an ambulance,
The league (with strong encouragement from the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills) decided to rightfully postpone this game. The coaches and the players clearly did not want to play this game and that was understandable. It was a scary situation and no one would want to play a football game after what had happened on the field.
We don't have an update on Hamlin as of this writing.
I'd urge everyone to donate to Hamlin's toy drive.
If you're the praying kind, pray for Hamlin. If you're not someone who prays, keep him in your thoughts. This is a scary situation and is so much more than football. All anyone should truly care about is that Hamlin is okay and not some silly football game.
We'll see what happens with this game and whether the NFL decides to still have it be played or call it a tie. When the fans of both teams are fine with canceling it, however, that should be a strong indicator that everyone views it as what it is -- A football game that means nothing in the grand scheme of things. Prayers up for Hamlin.