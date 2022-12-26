Bengals vs Bills Prediction and Odds for Week 17
The Cincinnati Bengals still have a shot at the No. 1 seed in the AFC but they have to beat the Buffalo Bills on Monday night and hope that the Chiefs lose at some point to ensure that happens.
This is the matchup of the week in the NFL and it's a good thing that it's on Monday Night Football because now everyone can enjoy the festivities!
The Bengals are currently the No. 3 seed in the AFC and the Bills hold the No. 1 seed. Buffalo was a lot of people's Super Bowl pick entering the season and they've played like a true Super Bowl contender. While Josh Allen hasn't looked as dominant over the past few months, the Bills are a complete team and find ways to win games.
If that sounds familiar, it's because the Bengals are a similar team to that of the Bills. Which team will reign supreme in this Mondy night showdown?
Bengals vs Bills Odds Week 17
The Bills are 1.5-point favorites despite being the road team, meaning if this game were to be played in Buffalo, they'd be 4.5 point favorites. The Bengals haven't been home underdogs since they beat the Chiefs in Week 13 so let's hope for a similar outcome this time around.
The moneylines are -106 for Cincinnati and -110 for Buffalo. The over/under of points is set squarely at 49.5, which makes sense. Both teams are good on offense and defense so while this game could certainly be a shootout, the defenses have been playing too well for that to be a guarantee.
Bengals vs Bills Prediction Week 17
Look, I'd love to pick the Bengals to win this game but they had a really rough second half in Foxborough over the weekend, failing to score a single point and allowing a bad Patriots offense to climb back into the game. The team needs to learn to play more consistently throughout the entire game because this is a team that they can't afford to fall asleep at the wheel against in either half. It might have worked against the Chiefs but I don't see it happening again.
Unfortunately, I'm going to have to predict a Bills win here. Bengals lose 24-17.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.