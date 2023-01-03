Bengals vs Bills Week 17 Final Inactives Report
The Cincinnati Bengals host the final Monday Night Football game of the season and it's arguably the biggest one for the platform this season. The Buffalo Bills come to town looking to keep tabs on the No. 1 seed and officially eliminate the Bengals from getting it.
If the Bengals win this game, they'll win the AFC North due to the Ravens losing on Sunday night and the No. 1 seed is still in play if they take care of business against Baltimore this weekend and the Chiefs lose to the Raiders.
Of course, we need to focus on one thing at a time and right now, it's this matchup with the Bills. Here are this week's inactives, courtesy of the Bengals' official website.
Cincinnati Bengals Week 17 Inactives Report
DE Sam Hubbard
DT Jay Tufele
CB Jalen Davis
HB Chris Evans
QB Jake Browning
G Jackson Carman
Sam Hubbard was the only player on the injury report entering the week and he will not be active for this one, unfortunately. That means that it'll be Cam Sample and Joseph Ossai's job to try and disrupt Josh Allen. Hubbard did try to give it a go in pre-game warmups but his calf isn't ready for him to be active yet and the Bengals need to play it safe with him.
Buffalo Bills Week 17 Inactives Report
CB Xavier Rhodes
LB Baylon Spector
OL Justin Murray
OL Alec Anderson
S Dean Marlowe
OL Ike Boettger
TE Tommy Sweeney
As for the Bills, there aren't any huge names on their inactive list for this one. Both teams are pretty healthy but the Bengals not having Hubbard could end up being a big deal, not to mention it'll be the first game without La'el Collins at right tackle.