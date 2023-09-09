Bengals vs Browns: Breaking down the announcers for Week 1
Who is on the call for this AFC North showdown?
We made it through the offseason! The Cincinnati Bengals play their first game of the 2023 regular season and it'll come against the hated Cleveland Browns, a team that for whatever reason has had the Bengals' number.
Since the 2020 season when Joe Burrow entered the NFL, the Browns have gone 5-1 against the Bengals and that one loss was the most recent match-up between the two sides. Even in the 2021 season when the Bengals ended the season as Super Bowl runner-ups, the Browns still swept the Stripes.
Needless to say, this is a game that likely has Bengals fans nervous. Playing a division rival who has your number on the road to open up the season is no easy feat. The game is going to be a popular one though, even for being in the early window. That should mean there's a good broadcast crew calling the game, right?
Bengals vs Browns Week 1 announcers
On the call for the Battle of Ohio are Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, and Evan Washburn. The Bengals and Browns aren't getting the top CBS team for this game (Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, and Tracy Wolfson are on the call for the Patriots/Eagles game in the later window of games on Sunday) but they'll certainly have one of the better broadcast teams for their match-up with the Browns.
The Bengals vs Browns game kicks off at 1:00 EST on CBS.