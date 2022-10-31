Bengals vs Browns Anytime TD Scorer Picks for Week 8 (Higgins and Boyd Among Top Values)
The Bengals look to keep pace with Baltimore in the AFC North standings as they battle the Browns on Monday Night Football tonight in Week 8. Cleveland ranks 30th in opponent points per game (26.6), giving several Cincy players value as Anytime TD Scorer bets.
Bengals vs Browns Anytime TD Scorer Picks
Joe Mixon (-120)
Mixon has a TD in two straight games and three of his last four. His stats aren't particularly efficient, averaging just 3.3 yards per carry on the season, but Mixon gets a ton of volume and faces one of the NFL's worst run defenses tonight.
Cleveland allows the sixth-most rushing yards per game (115.3) and the second-most rushing TDs per game (1.4). As the Bengals' offense continues to improve, Mixon will get chances around the goal line and feels like a sure bet to find the end zone.
Tee Higgins (-110)
Higgins has been spectacular when healthy this year, averaging 14.7 yards per catch with at least seven targets in every week but one. With Ja'Marr Chase sidelined, Higgins should dominate targets against a beatable Cleveland secondary.
The Browns are 26th in opponent yards per pass attempt (7.1), so the Bengals' passing attack should find success. That makes Higgins a steal at -110, and he's my favorite bet to score.
Tyler Boyd (+145)
Boyd is another big beneficiary of Chase's injury, coming off 155 yards and a TD in last week's win over Atlanta. If the Bengals' passing attack beats up on Cleveland's secondary the way it should, Boyd will have every opportunity to score a TD.
One of the most efficient receivers in the NFL with 13.7 yards per target, Boyd is a dependable presence for Joe Burrow to rely on. Back Boyd to have another strong game and find pay dirt at +145 odds.
