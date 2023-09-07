Bengals vs. Browns best anytime touchdown scorer picks (Joe Mixon bounce back is coming)
Breaking down three players to bet on to score a touchdown in the Bengals' season opener.
By Peter Dewey
The Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns battle in Week 1 of the 2023 season, a great chance for both teams to see how they stack up against AFC North competition.
There are plenty of ways to bet on this game, but one of the easiest is in the anytime touchdown scorer market. All you need to do is pick a player to score a touchdown, and if they do at any point in the game, your bet cashes.
With so many talented players like Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Joe Mixon, Nick Chubb and more in this game, there’s bound to be some points scored.
I broke down my three favorite touchdown bets for Browns-Bengals in Week 1 below:
Best anytime touchdown scorer picks for Bengals vs. Browns
- Joe Mixon anytime touchdown (+110)
- Amari Cooper anytime touchdown (+170)
- Ja’Marr Chase anytime touchdown (+100)
Joe Mixon anytime touchdown (+110)
Joe Mixon is DUE for some positive touchdown regression in the 2023 season.
Despite finding the end zone for just seven rushing scores in the 2022 season, Mixon saw plenty of chances in the red zone. He ranked No. 2 in the league for carries inside the 10-yard line, and he had the third-most attempts inside the five-yard line.
With Samaje Perine now in Denver, Mixon should have more work in the passing game as well, giving him multiple ways to hit paydirt in Week 1.
Amari Cooper anytime touchdown (+170)
If you’re thinking of potentially betting a Browns player to score (let’s be honest, the Bengals aren’t the only team that’ll find the end zone), take Amari Cooper.
Cooper now has a full season to play with Deshaun Watson, and he did find the end zone nine times in the 202 campaign despite playing more than half of it with Jacoby Brissett.
Cooper saw 132 targets last season, and I’d expect that number to increase with Watson playing from Week 1 on.
Ja’Marr Chase anytime touchdown (+100)
I don’t mind a play on either Chase or Tee Higgins in this spot, but I’ll roll with the Bengals’ No. 1 wideout.
The Browns come into this game with some uncertainty at the cornerback position, as Greg Newsome II has been dealing with an injury and Denzel Ward is in concussion protocol.
If one – or both – of these players sits, Burrow is going to carve up the Cleveland secondary.
Chase had nine scores in just 12 games last season and should finish the 2023 campaign as one of the league’ best receivers. At even money, he’s a solid bet in Week 1.
