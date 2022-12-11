Bengals vs Browns Best Bet for Week 14
The Cincinnati Bengals hope that they can get over the hump that has been the Cleveland Browns over the past several years. The Browns have ripped off five straight wins against Cincinnati and the stripes, who are red-hot, hope to break that losing streak and continue their overall winning streak on the season. Their division hopes depend on it.
Tee Higgins was one of the few bright spots the last time these two squads met up, which was in Week 8. While the end result of the game wasn't pretty for Cincinnati, Higgins had three catches for 49 yards and a touchdown. Yes, a lot of it came in garbage time, but stats are stats.
Higgins takes us to the best bet for this game.
Bengals Best Bet: Tee Higgins Anytime TD Scorer (+115)
Higgins was the only Bengal to find the end zone the last time these two teams met up and while it came in garbage time, he was the only one to break the dam that's been the Browns defense when playing the Bengals.
Higgins has found the end zone in each of the last two games and considering he's done it against Cleveland before, this feels like a safe bet. Even if the Browns do end up running away with this game, Joe Burrow will be looking to air it out more, and Higgins will benefit from that.
Maybe Higgins doesn't have a game filled with crazy stats but all he has to do to earn you some money here is get into the end zone. That seems very doable for the former Clemson product.
