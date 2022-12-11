Bengals vs Browns: Breaking down the Week 14 announcers
Week 14 will give us a key rematch of the Week 9 blowout the Cincinnati Bengals suffered at the hands of the Cleveland Browns. This team has notoriously had Cincinnati's number and has ripped off five straight wins against the stripes. Yup, they've swept them in the past two seasons and if the Bengals don't want it to be a third, they need a win on Sunday.
The Browns aren't having a stellar season and blowing out the Bengals in Week 9 is probably one of the few things they can hang their hat on this year. Deshaun Watson is back in the picture after serving an 11-game suspension but he didn't look good at all in his first game back in over 700 days.
Bengals vs. Browns Week 14 announcers
This is a fairly big game considering the rest of the Week 14 slate (Jets vs. Bills is better but otherwise, what else is on there on CBS?) so it's not surprising that a decent broadcast team will be on the call.
Bengals vs. Browns will have Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuleta, and A.J. Ross as the announcers and sideline reporter respectively, per Audacy. The top crew of Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, and Tracy Wolfson will be on the Bills/Jets game while Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, and Melanie Collins are calling the other AFC North matchup (Ravens/Steelers).