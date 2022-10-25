Bengals vs Browns Prediction and Odds for Week 8
The Cincinnati Bengals got swept by the Cleveland Browns in 2021 and will be out for revenge in Week 8. Can they defeat a tough Browns side?
The AFC North is heating up with the Bengals and Ravens breaking away from the pack in Week 7. Cincy currently sits in second place but holds the same 4-3 record as Baltimore. After a resounding victory over the Falcons, the Bengals appear primed to return to their 2021 form and will look to string together important wins ahead of their BYE week.
The Bengals want to gain a key head-to-head advantage and take down the Browns in Week 8, but Cleveland may have a few tricks up its sleeve.
Here's a look at Week 8's odds and predictions.
Bengals vs Browns Odds Week 8
According to FanDuel, the Bengals are 3-point favorites with a moneyline of -166 while the Browns' moneyline sits at +140. The over/under is set at 47 points. Even with the Browns being at home, the Bengals are still favored, which is to be expected after this past week's results.
Bengals vs Browns Prediction Week 8
All hail Joe Burrow. The star Bengals quarterback went off in Week 7 for 501 total yards and four touchdowns; since his pitiful Week 1 performance, Burrow has thrown 13 touchdowns and just one interception.
We expect Burrow to continue his dominant streak against the Browns, who have a middling pass defense and will face a difficult challenge in containing Cincy's elite wideouts.
Cleveland running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt have wreaked havoc on opponents so far this season, yet the Bengals boast one of the best run defenses in the league and can feasibly contain the duo.
As long as Burrow doesn't suddenly regress to his Week 1 form, we're predicting a close game in which the Bengals nonetheless come out on top. Bengals win, 24-17.
Note: Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change