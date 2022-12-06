Bengals vs Browns Prediction and Odds for Week 14
It's time for a rematch of Week 8's embarrassing loss that saw the Cincinnati Bengals get blown out, once again, by the Cleveland Browns.
Bengals fans have been laughing for the past few days about how their team has the Kansas City Chiefs' number. Well, Browns fans have been doing the exact same thing only they're laughing at our Bengals.
Cleveland has won the past five matchups and eight of the last nine matchups. For whatever reason, the Bengals have not been able to get over the hump that is the Cleveland Browns.
This Browns team isn't the same team we saw back in Week 8, however. Deshaun Watson returned from his 11-game suspension this past week and will play in only his second game since the 2020 season this Sunday night.
Bengals vs Browns Odds Week 14
The Bengals are rightfully 6-point favorites, according to FanDuel. As the home team, they get a 3-point swing so they'd still be 3-point favorites if this game were to be played in Cleveland. The money line is -260 for Cincinnati and +215 for Cleveland with an over/under of 47.5.
Bengals vs Browns Prediction Week 14
As you've all heard constantly by this point, the Browns have figured out the Bengals and been able to beat them time and time again. Joe Burrow has not been able to adjust and get the better of the Browns in any of his matchups against them and it's been frustrating, to say the least.
Even with all of that in mind, I truly believe that the Bengals are the scariest team in the NFL right now. If they bring that mindset of "They have to play us" to Paycor Stadium again this weekend, there's no reason they shouldn't blow the doors off of Cleveland.
Send a message, guys. The Browns don't have your number and you are a Super Bowl contender.
Prediction: Bengals 30, Browns 17
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.