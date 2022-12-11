Bengals vs Browns Week 14 Final Inactives Report
The Cincinnati Bengals have a chance to continue their winning streak while also shattering their five-game losing streak against the Cleveland Browns. The Bengals are still looking to make some noise in the AFC North after starting the year 0-3 against their divisional foes.
Here are the inactives for this game, courtesy of NFL.com.
Cincinnati Bengals Week 14 Inactives Report
- RB Chris Evans
- T D'Ante Smith
- G Jackson Carman
- TE Hayden Hurst
- DE Jeff Gunter
Hayden Hurst is the only one who was given a designation of OUT for this week after sustaining a calf injury in the win over Kansas City last week. Evans is inactive due to Joe Mixon returning for the first time since getting concussed in the Week 12 win over Tennessee. Smith and Carman are OL depth that the Bengals don't need for this game. Gunter was playing well but got injured and now won't be active this week.
Cleveland Browns Week 14 Inactives Report
- QB Kellen Mond
- WR Jaelon Darden
- LB Reggie Ragland
- CB Greedy Williams
- DE Chase Winovich
- T Chris Hubbard
- DT Tommy Togiai
The Browns will be without Greedy this week and that's the most notable name on their inactives list.