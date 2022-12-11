Bengals vs Browns Week 14 Final Injury Report
The Cincinnati Bengals hope to continue their winning streak this weekend while also ending their losing streak to the Cleveland Browns, who have won five straight games against Cincinnati.
When these two teams met up in Week 8, it wasn't pretty for the Bengals, who got demolished by their in-state rival. That's been the storyline every time these two team have met over the years but will it continue this week?
Here is the final injury report for both teams courtesy of Bengals.com.
Cincinnati Bengals Week 14 Injury Report
S Jessie Bates
S Vonn Bell
OT La'el Collins
WR Tee Higgins
DE Sam Hubbard
TE Hayden Hurst - OUT
RB Joe Mixon
DT D.J. Reader
CB Cam Taylor-Britt
Hurst is the only Bengal who has been deemed OUT for this game. He was injured early on in the Week 13 win over the Chiefs and will sit out this key AFC North matchup while still dealing with a calf injury.
Cleveland Browns Week 14 Injury Report
WR David Bell
TE Pharaoh Brown
OT Jack Conklin
WR Amari Cooper
DE Myles Garrett
CB A.J. Green
OT James Hudson
TE David Njoku
CB Denzel Ward
DE Chase Winovich
DE Alex Wright
The Browns have not given anyone designations for Sunday's game but it's worth noting that Brown, Conklin, and Winovich did not practice on Thursday, which is the most recent update for Cleveland.