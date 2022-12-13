Bengals vs Buccaneers Best Bet: Cincinnati Stays Hot Against the Spread
The Cincinnati Bengals are 18-3 against the spread (ATS) in their last 21 games, one of the best betting runs in National Football League history.
The run includes going 10-3 ATS this season, which is the best mark in the NFL.
They can improve on that record this Sunday when they take on the struggling Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the road in Week 15.
Let's dive into the odds for the game, and then I'll give you my best bet.
Bengals vs. Bucs Odds, Spread, and Total
Bengals vs. Bucs Betting Trends
- Bengals are 18-3 ATS in their last 21 games
- The UNDER is 13-5 in the Bengals' last 18 games
- Bengals are 0-5 ATS in their last five games against the Bucs
- Bengals are 10-2 ATS in their last 12 road games.
- The OVER is 7-0 in the Bengals' last seven games against NFC South opponents
Bengals vs. Bucs Pick and Prediction
The Buccaneers are dead, my friends. People keep expected Tom Brady to turn into Tom Brady and lead the Bucs on a deep playoff run, but it's not going to happen. Their offense is 26th in yards per play, and 21st in both third down offense and red zone offense.
The Bengals, meanwhile, are firing on all cylinders.
As we all know, the Bengals' offensive line issues is what led them to their early season demise. That problem has been completely fixed and Joe Burrow has been sacked on only 3.81% of his dropbacks over their last three games; the 7th-best mark in the NFL over that stretch.
They've also gained 6.1 yards per play over their last three games, which is 0.4 more yards per play than their season average.
Cincinnati is starting to look a lot like their AFC Championship-selves from last season. I think they roll the Buccaneers and improve to 19-3 vs. the number over their last 22 games.
You can track Iain's bets on Betstamp here.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.